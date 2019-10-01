Watch: Harrisonville police officer rescues couple from car trapped in flood waters

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Cass County has seen significant flooding in recent days, keeping first responders busy with water rescues.

On Saturday evening, one of those rescues was captured on video.

The video, posted to the Harrisonville Police Department’s facebook page, shows an officer and two other citizens rushing into a flooded street to pull a man and a woman out of an SUV that was half way submerged in flood waters.

The officer was able to put the vehicle in park and safely rescue the male driver and his female passenger.

The incident happened near S. Commercial Street and W. Mechanic Street.

“This specific area they were in doesn’t flood a lot, but it’s in a low lying area and in a bit of a pocket, so when we get several inches of rain in under 2 hours, that’s going to fill up,” said Daniel Barnett, a spokesperson for the City of Harrisonville.

According to Barnett, these types of rescues are time consuming and usually involve multiple agencies, including the Harrisonville Police Department, Harrisonville Emergency Services, the public works department and the parks department.

“People try to drive through stuff they shouldn’t,” he said. “They think they can do it and they can’t. Their vehicles stall out. That’s what happened here.”