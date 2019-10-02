Andy Reid: Tyreek Hill returns to practice but on limited basis after injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said starting Wednesday wide receiver Tyreek Hill will practice, but he will do so on a limited basis.

Hill has been out after taking a hit in week 1 in Jacksonville.

First reponders took Hill to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville where they determined he had a “sternoclavicular joint injury.”

Hill has been week to week while recovering.

Damien Williams will also return to practice Wednesday on a limited basis.

The Chiefs are preparing to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

This past Sunday Mahomes made more plays than usual with his legs because the Detroit Lions set up their defense to limit what the superstar quarterback could do with his arm.

Mahomes converted a fourth down with a run to extend a game-winning drive that ended with Darrel Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left for his second score in the fourth quarter, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to the 34-30 win.

The reigning MVP had thrown at least two touchdown passes in 14 straight games, one short of the NFL record set by Peyton Manning. And, he was the first player in league history to have at least 350 yards passing and three touchdowns without an interception in three straight games before getting slowed down in Detroit.