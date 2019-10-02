Black bean & pumpkin enchiladas

Ingredients:

1/2 onion, chopped

1 poblano pepper, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 15 oz can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup pumpkin puree I used organic canned pumpkin

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

salt and pepper to taste

8 corn tortillas

cashew cheese https://intentionallyeat.com/spicy-cashew-cheese-sauce/

1 1/2 cups enchilada sauce

cilantro, pumpkin seeds and jalapenos for garnish optional

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Add onion, poblano pepper, garlic and 2 Tbsp of water to a large skillet, Saute over medium heat for 5 minutes, adding more water as necessary to keep it from burning.

Add chili powder, cumin, black beans, pumpkin puree, salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Remove from heat.

In an 8×8 baking dish, pour 1/4-1/2 cup of enchilada sauce to cover the bottom.

To assemble the enchiladas, evenly divide the bean mixture into each of the tortillas. Roll the enchilada and place seam side down in baking dish. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over the rolled enchiladas.

Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or until heated through.

Remove foil and top with cashew cheese. Bake for 5 minutes longer.

Top with pumpkin seeds, cilantro and/or jalapenos and enjoy!

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.