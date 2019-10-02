Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland (aka 26 Breezy) impresses on the field, off the field and in the studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs corner Bashaud Breeland has been on the ball this season.

On the field, he's taking advantage of his opportunities -- like returning a fumble 100 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's game against Detroit.

But he always knows there's room for improvement.

"Just focus on us, getting better with the mistakes that we made going into this game against the Colts," Breeland said. "They got a good running game and also got a good passing game as well, so we just try to correct the mistakes that we made to be better next week."

But along with studying his next opponent, he's a student of the rap game.

"It was more of a hobby, you know. I started gaining a passion for it, so I started making music in 2017," said Breeland -- or "26 Breezy," as he's known in the rap world. "It was an on and off thing, but I decided to put out a tape. You can check it out on Apple Music, Spotify or Tidal."

Now athletes rapping isn't new, so how would he stack himself up against others?

"I mean, I'm just me," the Chiefs corner said. "I'm not really in it to be better than the next rapping athlete. I just do it for fun for me, kind of a release thing."

It's a great hobby to have off the field -- and it compliments his great play off the field.

This week he's helped make young football players' day at Lincoln Prep and imparting some knowledge.

He spent his day off at the Kansas City high school on the team's first day of practice on their new football field.

"Growing up, I didn't have someone doing this for us in South Carolina," Breeland said. "I had to grow on my own, but being able to help them and pass along the knowledge that I have, it's a blessing for me to be in that position."