Heavy downpour falls on site of Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour, set to take place Thursday

LOUISBURG, Kan. - Louisburg is gearing up for the biggest crowd the area has ever seen. But a lot of people were crossing their fingers that the farm where country music star Luke Bryan will perform Thursday didn't get too much rain Wednesday night.

Heavy rains fell around 7:30 p.m. but the area narrowly missed a second line of storms that drenched areas south in Miami County.

One of Luke Bryan’s top hits he could play on his 2019 Farm Tour is titled “Rain is a Good Thing.” But not necessarily for a concert where everyone is going to be parking in a low-lying field near a creek.

“Obviously planning for up to 20,000 people parking is no easy task," MC Farms' Raelynn Rockwell said.

Four inches of rain this weekend washed out part of a creek crossing on the 250 acres from the parking area to the concert. It’s since been rebuilt.

Cops, state troopers and deputies from several departments will be directing traffic and trying to make sure everyone gets to those designated parking areas. But neighbors aren’t taking any chances, especially with an air strip right across the street that could be confused for prime parking.

“This is just a reminder of the politeness of this," Dwight Beachboard said as he blocked off his driveway with caution tape. "That’s about all we are going to do, we will go from there. We’ll come back after the fact and see what happens.”

The concert is being held Thursday near 255th St and Pflumm Road, it has a Louisburg address, but it’s not at the cider mill.

“We’ve got so many calls in because people think the concert is actually here because they hear Louisburg so they associate it with us. Sad to say it’s not here, but it’s really close by," Louisburg Cider Mill's office administrator Susan Johnston said.

But the Cider Mill is ready for a lot of people to stop by on their way to the show, like they say Bryan’s production team already has.

"So hopefully they will come by and get some more donuts, because they only took a dozen and I’m not sure that’s enough for them," store manager Sulet Prats said.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Thursday with opening acts including Cole Swindell scheduled to perform after 5 p.m.