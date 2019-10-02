Midtown KC condo owners’ parking garage declared unsafe, closed by fire inspectors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- They paid a lot for a Midtown condo complex parking space.

But on Monday, Kansas City fire inspectors deemed their four-story parking garage unsafe, and shut it down. It's the latest issue for owners of the Park Reserve Condominiums.

This time, reports of falling concrete and piles of trash led inspectors there, and they posted notices of closure on all entryways of the garage, which sits at 31st and Baltimore. The garage serves people living at Park Reserve, which sits just across the street.

A spokesperson for Kansas City Fire Department told FOX4 a resident called for help, and officers found multiple violations, including a broken standpipe system, exposed wiring and blocked exits, which would prevent people from getting out if an emergency happened.

Homeless people were living in the garage, and piles of trash were found everywhere.

"People are upset living here. It's a toxic environment," said Alex Malloy, a Park Reserve resident.

Malloy, a fourth-year medical student, has lived at Park Reserve for four years. He was also president of the building's homeowner's association at one point, and he's seen the parking garage fall into disrepair over the last few years.

Malloy said some condo owners paid as much as $10,000 for a parking space in the garage, and that's on top of their mortgages.

"There's concrete that's falling on people's vehicles because of the damage the water has created on the floors above us. There's trash everywhere," Malloy told FOX4. "We can't even get simple promises from the developer as to what he wants to do to remedy any of this."

This isn't the first set of adverse conditions these condo owners have confronted.

Back in March, FOX4 covered the unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside the apartment structure itself.

Court records show Wayne Reeder, the Park Reserve developer, has been cited numerous times for code violations on the property.

Missouri court records show Reeder was also in court in April for his role in a fire at the underground office caves he owns off 31st Street, less than a mile from Park Reserve.

Jimmy Walker, Kansas City Deputy Fire Chief, confirmed building inspectors have visited that property in the past, and the condos and garage continue to crumble. He said inspectors found the garage in terrible condition.

"Our goal in the fire marshal`s office is to ensure the safety of the citizens of Kansas City," Walker said. "Anytime we're alerted to a life safety issue, we come in and we investigate. If we find the building isn`t safe to have citizens in, we shut it down."

Walker said Reeder has 14 days to apply for the permits to get things up to code.

A contractor was on the property on Wednesday afternoon, saying he'd been called in to check on the garage and see what it would take to make it safe again.

FOX4 received a written statement from Reeder, who said he was unaware of the problems in the parking garage before building inspectors showed up. Reeder said he's working to get the garage repaired.

39.099727 -94.578567