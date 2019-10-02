Motorcyclist killed in late night KCK crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near North James Street and Ohio Avenue, according to KCK police.

Police said the driver of a motorcycle was traveling north on James Street when they left the roadway and were ejected from the vehicle.

The male driver was reported deceased at the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident at this time.