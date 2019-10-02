× Olathe police asking for help finding 16-year-old girl missing for a week

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl they say has been missing for a week, and they’re asking for help on Oct 2.

Shae Marie Avant went missing on Sept. 25, according to a release from the Olathe police. They said she didn’t return home after school.

She’s believed to be with her boyfriend, Jonathan Martinez, who lives in Missouri. Police did not say in which city he lives.

Police said Avant has made suicidal threats in the past, but she has made any recently.

Avant is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and weights 178 pounds.

Police ask anyone who knows where she is or sees her to call them at (913) 971-6950.