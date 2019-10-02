Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s shares how to make muchos chicken

Chuy’s muchos chicken
Ingredients:
1 lb-of any roasted chicken (rotisserie will do)
1 oz-Margarine
½-TBS pepper
½-TBS garlic powder
¼-TBS Cumin
½-tsp salt
Melt margarine in pan, add chicken and spices and heat to 155
¾-cup diced tomatoes in juice
1-oz cilantro
1 ¼-cup of diced roasted green chiles
Add tomatoes, cilantro, and green chiles and heat to 165 stirring mixture then put in tacos and serve
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.