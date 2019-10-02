Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s shares how to make muchos chicken

Chuy’s muchos chicken

Ingredients:

1 lb-of any roasted chicken (rotisserie will do)

1 oz-Margarine

½-TBS pepper

½-TBS garlic powder

¼-TBS Cumin

½-tsp salt

Melt margarine in pan, add chicken and spices and heat to 155

¾-cup diced tomatoes in juice

1-oz cilantro

1 ¼-cup of diced roasted green chiles

Add tomatoes, cilantro, and green chiles and heat to 165 stirring mixture then put in tacos and serve

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.