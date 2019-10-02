Stay Weather Aware: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s shares how to make muchos chicken

Posted 8:57 am, October 2, 2019, by

Chuy’s muchos chicken

Ingredients:

1 lb-of any roasted chicken (rotisserie will do)

1 oz-Margarine

½-TBS pepper

½-TBS garlic powder

¼-TBS Cumin

½-tsp salt

Melt margarine in pan, add chicken and spices and heat to 155

¾-cup diced tomatoes in juice

1-oz cilantro

1 ¼-cup of diced roasted green chiles

Add tomatoes, cilantro, and green chiles and heat to 165 stirring mixture then put in tacos and serve

 

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.