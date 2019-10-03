× 7 streamable and screamable horror movies for the Halloween season

Don’t read any further if you frighten easily.

October is when thoughts turn to Halloween and what better way to celebrate than by slashing through some horror movies?

We could go obvious with the actual “Halloween” franchise of movies, but that would be boring.

So, instead, here are seven other movies currently streaming which are scary good:

“The Amityville Horror”

Whether it’s the 1979 original or the 2005 remake, this film about a couple who finds trouble after they move into a house with a bloody history might unsettle you every time you hear a creak in your own home.

Both versions are streaming on Hulu, , iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.

“Velvet Buzzsaw”

This supernatural horror film boasts an all-star cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Rene Russo, Toni Collette and Daveed Diggs.

There’s also plenty of art in this film, which revolves around the world of wealthy art collectors and a supernatural force that is unleashed when creativity meets commerce.

The movie is streaming on Netflix.

“The Exorcist”

Like, duh.

It was 1979 when this horror film about a young girl who is demon possessed kicked off a franchise.

Maybe grab a bowl of pea soup to eat while watching?

Look for it on Amazon Prime.

“Us”

You will never look at a pair of shears the same way again.

Jordan Peele entered into uncharted territory with this horror film, which features a primarily black cast who portray a family who meet up with their murderous doppelgängers while on vacation.

It’s available on Amazon Prime, Vudo, Google Play and YouTube.

“A Quiet Place”

Actor and director John Krasinksi knocked it out of the park with his horror film.

He and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, star a couple trying to survive a post apocalyptic world where monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing hunt them and track their every move via sound.

The film is streaming on Amazon Prime, Hulu, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.

“Happy Death Day 2U”

This is what happens when “Ground Hog’s Day” meet a slasher film — again.

People keep dying over and over again in this sequel to the 2017 film, “Happy Death Day.”

The film is killing it over on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.

“Psycho”

No list of horror films is complete without this 1960 Alfred Hitchcock classic.

Norman Bates and his mother run the Bates Motel, where guests are just dying to stay.

It’s available for streaming on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.