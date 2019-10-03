After Luke Bryan concert canceled, fans hope he’ll crash their party in Olathe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISBURG, Kan. -- Twenty-thousand disappointed fans can blame Mother Nature for a Luke Bryan concert being canceled.

A muddy field did not allow roadies to set up for the concert in Louisburg, Kansas Thursday.

One group of fans are not letting the weather deter them from partying with Bryan. They've relocated to Olathe Thursday evening for the second best party in town. It's not a farm party but a street party complete with Bryan. Or his music at least.

"Our plan is to still wear our boots out and have a good time," said Luke Bryan fan Heidi Ernst.

Last summer, Heidi's husband John was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer.

"I have a big time fight ahead of me," John said.

For some fun to fuel his fight, John's friends and family got a party bus bound for the Luke Bryan concert.

"Last time Luke Bryan was in Baldwin City we went as a neighborhood and that was great memories and when he came back, we were like hey lets go this is going to be awesome!"

Mother Nature may have put a damper on the concert but not the fun because it was never really about Luke Bryan. It is all about showing love to their friend before he heads off to battle.

"Everybody has rallied around us and that makes it decal for me because I know my kids and family are going to be taken care of and that is the thing I worry about the most," John said.

John is excited that this new plan includes more people, and kids, whose laughter helps lift the spirits of this school principal and father of two.

"It is bittersweet that we aren't going but there is a silver lining to everything," John said.

"We wanted to make it special for him," Heidi said. When we found out it was canceled I cried. It was just another punch in the gut of what we have been through the past weeks. So the neighbors said let's just sit out in the cul de sac and listen to Luke Bryan music anyhow."