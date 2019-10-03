Barack and Michelle Obama post sweet tributes to each other on their 27th anniversary

President Barack Obama took to Twitter today to post a loving tribute to his wife, Michelle Obama on their 27th anniversary.

In the photo, the two are embracing and looking out at a sunset together.

The former president quoted a line from The Beatles song “Getting Better,” writing, “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

The former first lady had a heartfelt response and posted a photo of the two embracing and overlooking a beach.

She tweeted: “27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next — while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.”

The two were wed on October 3, 1992 in Chicago.

Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years! pic.twitter.com/mImRqIYn1R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2019