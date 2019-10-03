× Believed to be friends, 23-year-old now charged with murder at KC apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 23-year-old is now facing charges in a deadly shooting last week at a Kansas City apartment complex.

Daniel Bigge has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 23-year-old John T. Wilson III.

Court records say Kansas City police were called to an apartment near Citadel Drive and Highland Avenue just after midnight on Sept. 28 where they found Wilson dead on his bedroom floor.

Police said there was no evidence of forced entry, but officers did find several 9 mm shell casings in the room, court records say.

A witness told investigators a white SUV pulled into the parking lot that night, and the witness saw a man walk in and out of the apartment building. Court documents say 30-45 minutes later, the same vehicle returned, and shortly after, the witness heard several gunshots coming from the building.

The witness said he saw the same man run down the sidewalk laughing, then get into the white SUV and drive off.

Wilson’s father told police he went to Bigge’s home to ask him to be a pallbearer at Wilson’s funeral; he considered Bigge one of his son’s friends. He said Bigge was “unemotional” and only spoke to him from behind the front door, court records say.

Wilson’s father said the 23-year-old also had a gun under his armpit, which Bigge said he needed for protection.

Court records say, additionally, the father saw a white SUV outside Bigge’s home. A similar SUV was found on surveillance footage near the scene and time of the shooting.

Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday at Bigge and his grandmother’s home where officers recovered two 9 mm handguns, court records say. Bigge told officers one of them belongs to him, and forensic specialists matched the gun to the shell casings found at the scene.

Court documents say Bigge denied shooting Wilson, being at Wilson’s home that day or having any recent contact with him.