Early morning fire engulfs Pleasant Valley home, destroys roof

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. -- Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Pleasant Valley Thursday morning.

The fire, which appeared to be under control by 6:50 a.m., caused the entire roof of the home near Northeast Pleasant Valley Road and Elm Street to collapse.

It is unclear what sparked the fire, but officials did say no one was inside the house, so there are no injuries.

Kansas City, Liberty and Claycomo firefighters all responded to the scene to assist Pleasant Valley Fire Department.