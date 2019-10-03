Kansas City police investigating officer-involved shooting

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police officers are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Thursday afternoon just off of Independence Avenue in the area of Roberts Street and Indiana Avenue.

FOX4’s Alana LaFlore is at the scene and expecting an update from KCPD, you can watch it live in the video player at the top of the page.

So far KCPD has confirmed the incident and FOX4 crews can see damage to a police vehicle and a mini-van in the area, but further details about injuries, who is sought and what led to the shooting haven’t been released yet.

Refresh this page for updates.