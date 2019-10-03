× Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids sees Trump comments as ‘abuse of power’

TOPEKA, Kan. — Democratic Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids says President Donald Trump’s call for China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden is “a clear abuse of power and far beneath of the office of the president.”

Davids said Thursday that Trump is inviting foreign interference in U.S. elections and his comments reinforce the need for an investigation of his administration.

But fellow Kansan and Republican Rep. Ron Estes said there’s nothing wrong with a president asking another nation to investigate potential corruption within its borders.

Estes said Thursday that those who have “searched for any reason” to impeach Trump should set politics aside.

Davids is backing a House impeachment inquiry over Trump’s request that Ukraine investigate Democratic rival Biden and his son Hunter. Estes called the launch of the impeachment inquiry irresponsible.