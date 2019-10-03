Live: Chiefs coordinators and DE Frank Clark on how the team is preparing for Colts

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are just a few days away from their second home game of the 2019 season.

The team, coming off of a close road-win over the Lions, will take on the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Chiefs coordinators will speak with reporters at approximately 11:40 a.m. on how they’ve been preparing the team. Frank Clark will also speak. You can watch that news conference live in the video player above.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to practice Wednesday, but he did so on a limited basis.

Hill had been out after taking a hit in week 1 in Jacksonville.

First reponders took Hill to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville where they determined he had a “sternoclavicular joint injury.”

Hill has been week to week while recovering.

Damien Williams also returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis.

Reid: Tyreek Hill will move around a bit and see what he can do at practice. Damien Williams will also get out on the practice field and see what he can do. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 2, 2019

This past Sunday Mahomes made more plays than usual with his legs because the Detroit Lions set up their defense to limit what the superstar quarterback could do with his arm.

Mahomes converted a fourth down with a run to extend a game-winning drive that ended with Darrel Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left for his second score in the fourth quarter, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to the 34-30 win.

The reigning MVP had thrown at least two touchdown passes in 14 straight games, one short of the NFL record set by Peyton Manning. And, he was the first player in league history to have at least 350 yards passing and three touchdowns without an interception in three straight games before getting slowed down in Detroit.