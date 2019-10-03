Luke Bryan cancels Louisburg Farm Tour show

LOUISBURG, Kan. -- The city of Louisburg confirmed that country singer Luke Bryan's Farm Tour show scheduled for Thursday has been officially canceled.
The concert was set to take place on a farm near 255th Street and Pflumm Rd. Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Peach Pickers and DJ Rock were all scheduled to perform.
According to the city, officials looked into alternative locations, but "it was determined that they were also too wet to have the concert."
Bryan plans to reschedule the show, but official dates have not yet been decided.
38.619456 -94.680790