Luke Bryan: Crew unable to unload equipment needed for Farm Tour stop in Louisburg

LOUISBURG, Kan. -- Country singer Luke Bryan tweeted early Thursday that due to the heavy rain, his crew is unable to unload the equipment needed to put on the Farm Tour show planned for Louisburg.

The concert was set to take place on a farm near 255th Street and Pflumm Rd. Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Peach Pickers and DJ Rock were all scheduled to perform.

Due to heavy rain leading up to today causing wet conditions on the farm, we are unable to load in the equipment needed to put on tonight’s Farm Tour show in Louisburg, KS. For more information, stay tuned in to https://t.co/zmS1zSZ8sK. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 3, 2019

One of Luke Bryan’s top hits he could play on his 2019 Farm Tour is titled “Rain is a Good Thing.” But not necessarily for a concert where everyone is going to be parking in a low-lying field near a creek.

“Obviously planning for up to 20,000 people parking is no easy task," MC Farms' Raelynn Rockwell said.

Four inches of rain this weekend washed out part of a creek crossing on the 250 acres from the parking area to the concert. It’s since been rebuilt.

FOX4 will continue to monitor official updates from Bryan. His tweet mentioned that he will release more information.