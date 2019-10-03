Man charged after four pounds of heroin and five pounds of fentanyl found at KC bus station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A California man is facing federal charges after authorities allegedly discovered several pounds of narcotics at a Kansas City bus stop.

Daniel Villanueva, 20, of Montclair, California was charged with possessing heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

According to court documents, Villanueva was on a bus from Los Angeles to New York City when he was stopped by narcotics detectives Wednesday at a bus stop near E 11th Street and Troost Avenue.

Detectives searched a backpack belonging to Villanueva and didn’t find anything illegal. A K-9 officer then got a hit on a green backpack, which Villanueva claimed did not belong to him.

Once the backpack was searched, they allegedly found four bundles wrapped in men’s clothing containing over four pounds of heroin and five pounds of fentanyl.

When he was questioned by detectives, Villanueva allegedly told them the backpack belonged to him and he was going to be paid $5,000 to deliver the drugs to New York City.

He’s currently in federal custody awaiting a detention hearing.