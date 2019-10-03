Missouri officials looking for possible suspect who shot 4, killing 1 in Saline County

MARSHALL, Mo. — Police in Saline County, Missouri are attempting to locate a possible suspect connected to a shooting that killed one person and injured three others.

Marshall police responded to a shooting just after 11 a.m. Thursday at a home located on South Olson Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found three people injured from gunshot wounds.

Two victims were taken by air ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment where one of them died from their injuries. The third victim was taken by ambulance to Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment.

Just before 12:30 p.m. police received information that a shooting victim had walked into Fitzgibbon Hospital for treatment.

Police have identified a possible suspect as 41-year-old Terrell Palmer.

Palmer is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Both the shooting incidents have been confirmed to be related.

Police say Marshall Public Schools are currently on a “soft lockdown” and classes are ongoing at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they are assisting police in this incident.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 660-886-7411.