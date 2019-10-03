Oktoberfest stacked burger from Yard House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oktoberfest stacked burger

Ingredients:

(2) 5-ounce burger patties

Salt and pepper, for seasoning

Pretzel bun

2 slices Swiss cheese

Bacon tomato jam

Dijon mustard

Arugula

Red onion wheel

Tomato slice

Directions:

Season burger patties with salt and pepper and place on the grill. Cook to desired temperature.

While the burgers cook, place the onion wheel in a sauté pan with a little oil over medium heat and cook for 1 minute per side.

Two minutes before burger is done, place 1 piece of Swiss on each patty and melt.

During final minute of grilling, add pretzel bun to toast.

Spread bacon tomato jam on bottom bun. Add Dijon mustard to top bun. On the bottom bun, place the arugula, cooked onion wheel and tomato. Stack the burgers and place on bottom bun. Place the top bun on burger and serve with French fries.

