Overland Park Police respond to increasing number of traffic crashes on I-435

OVERLAND PARK, Ks – In response to a recent increase in the number of traffic crashes on I-435 in Overland Park, the police department is increasing enforcement in an effort to enhance the safety of those who use the roadways in the city.

In a recent twelve-month period there were 326 traffic crashes on I-435 in the city of Overland Park. Of the 326 crashes, 61 involved injuries. In 2019 there has already been two fatal crashes on that same stretch of highway.

Recent traffic enforcement events the OPPD issued 204 citations in a 48 hour period. Seventy-five percent (154) of those citations were for speeding 80 MPH and higher.

The latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2017 there were 37,133 traffic fatalities nationwide, and 26% of those, at least one driver was speeding. The relation between speeding and traffic crashes, especially those involving serious injuries, is undeniable. Even if speeding is not the key factor of a particular crash, in many cases speeding is a factor.

In an effort to reduce the number crashes and to enhance the safety of the public the OPPD will continue traffic enforcement efforts.