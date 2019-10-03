Woman killed in KCK hit-and-run identified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run late last week in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident was reported just after midnight Saturday near northbound Interstate 35 and 7th Street Trafficway.

KHP said the victim was walking on I-35 when she was struck by a driver of an unknown vehicle.

The highway patrol asked for assistance following the incident in identifying the victim as she had no identification.

She was identified Wednesday as 35-year-old Angela M. Riley, of Topeka.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas Highway Patrol or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).