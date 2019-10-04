Celebrating 100 years of the NFL, Chiefs plan weekend of ‘Fantennial’ events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating the NFL's 100th anniversary with "Fantennial" events this weekend.

On Friday, the representatives from the Chiefs helped unveil a historic marker at the site of the old Municipal Stadium. The location, at 22nd and Brooklyn, is now home to a housing development and the Monarch Plaza.

The Chiefs played at Municipal Stadium from 1963 until 1971. They shared the stadium with the Royals and the Kansas City Spurs for a while. The Kansas City Monarchs played there as well.

The last game there was on Christmas 1971, and it went down in history for several reasons. The Chiefs lost in double overtime, but it was and still is the longest game in NFL history.

The team also visited Lincoln Prep's brand new, bright blue football field, which a $250,000 donation by the Chiefs and the NFL helped fund. Lincoln Prep will play their first game on the new field Friday night.

The fun continues on Saturday with a Fantennial 5K and FanFest at Arrowhead Stadium. Each race participant receives a special medal and t-shirt, and a portion of the proceeds go back to Lincoln Prep.

Then on Sunday, the team will reveal the club’s greatest moment, which Chiefs fans have voted on, during the game.

Former offensive lineman Brian Waters will also be inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor during halftime of the match-up against the Colts.