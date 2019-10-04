Chiefs Chat: Kansas City looks to get offense back on track vs. Indianapolis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a narrow win in Detroit, the Kansas City Chiefs are coming back to Arrowhead this Sunday, hoping to get their offense back on track.

But a familiar face is coming with them: Justin Houston. The Chiefs released the veteran linebacker earlier this year after eight seasons.

Will the Chiefs handily win over the Colts like last season and move to 5-0?

Check out the video above — FOX4’s Rob Collins, Harold Kuntz and John Holt break down how the two teams match up, talk about who’s in and out, and hear from Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and more.

Major General –

Lt Houston, a former member of our regiment, is en route to our fort. We previously fought on the battlefield as brothers and now face off as rivals. Their tactic is to strike at dusk, however the efficacy of the cannon is only heightened at night.

– Capt. Mahomes — Capt. Patrick Mahomes (@CaptMahomesII) October 4, 2019