Drug dealer sentenced to 12 years in Johnson County overdose death

OLATHE, Kan. — An admitted drug dealer will spend over 12 years in prison after he admitted to dealing drugs that resulted in an overdose death of a Johnson County man.

Michael Bickley, 27, was sentenced to 12 years and three months in prison for the 2016 overdose death of Matthew Martinek, also 27.

He pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.

Bickley is the first and only person to be charged in Johnson County after District Attorney Steve Howe announced plans to criminally investigate all opiate deaths.