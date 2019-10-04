KC area haunted houses and other spooky attractions that are sure to scare you silly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s officially October, and people everywhere are taking part in spooky activities.

Whether you like to explore traditional haunts, like the Sallie House in Atchison, or get scared by the giant snake at the Edge of Hell haunted house, fall in the Kansas City region promises something for everyone.

Here are some of the fun — and frightening — local attractions you don’t want to miss.

Halloween Haunt: Every fall, Worlds of Fun transforms into a haunted playground, with several entertaining haunted attractions and mazes.

Guests can explore the lore of Jack the Ripper in Ripper Alley, take a trip to visit the undead at Zombie High and run from crazed farm hands at CornStalkers.

Tickets start at $39.99.

Edge of Hell: Explore the oldest haunted house in the country as Edge of Hell celebrates its 45th season.

The multi-story building, which sits at 666 feet above sea level, is designed to distort your senses and play on your phobias.

Oh, and did we mention the giant snake? Medusa, the longest snake in captivity, lives inside the haunted house.

Single tickets are $27. VIP line passes are available for $42. There are also combo tickets available.

The Beast: It’s not quite as old as Edge, but The Beast has racked up critical acclaim of its own. It was recently named the best haunted house of 2019 by America Haunts.

The Beast, which opened in 1991, has a little bit of everything: monsters, ghouls, werewolves, haunted forests and even a live alligator. Guests can only get out one of two ways: jumping from second floor window or sliding down a four story slide.

Single tickets are $27. VIP line passes are available for $42. There are also combo tickets available.

The Basement: The Basement is unlike any escape room you’ve ever been through.

As FOX4’s Dave D’Marko found out, the live-action escape room takes guests into a scene where they’ve all been kidnapped by a cannibalistic serial killer, who lives in the basement of his deceased mother’s home. Visitors will have to solve the clues to escape his wrath.

Tickets are $32.

Exiled: This is an outdoor haunted trail in Bonner Springs that will see visitors hiking over a mile outside.

Guests will try to avoid the “deranged freaks” in the deep forest while also being tricked by rocks and other obstacles.

Tickets are $25 excluding Saturday or $30 for any day tickets. The trail is not recommended for children under 12.

Macabre Cinema: If you like scary movies, this is the attraction for you. Macabre Cinema is a real, live horror movie — and you’re the victim!

The 1030’s style theater features actual movie props from the sets of “The Mummy” and “Hellraiser.” See your favorite movie monsters like Chucky, Jason, Freddy and killer clowns.

Single tickets are $27. VIP line passes are available for $42. There are also combo tickets available.

Kansas City Gangster Tour: It’s well known that Kansas City was a hub of gangster activity in the early 1900’s.

From the Union Station Massacre to infamous mob boss Tom Pendergast, the mob roots run deep in this city. The tour takes guests to mob hangouts and crime scenes.

Tours run year round and depart from Union Station every Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $29.

1859 Jail Museum: You have until Oct. 31 to experience this piece of Missouri history.

The 1859 jail was built for a little more than $11,000 in 1859 and was in use until 1933. Outlaw William Quantrill was jailed there and was released into an angry mob, unhappy with his paramilitary raids to capture escaped slaves.

After the jail closed, the county used it for work training offices during the Great Depression.

Tours are $6 for adults and $3 for children ages 6-16. Children under 5 get in free.

Haunted Atchison: Atchison is a short trip from Kansas City, and it’s a hub of haunted activity.

The town, nestled along the Missouri River, boasts what is arguably the most haunted house in America. The Sallie House was originally built at the turn of the century.

The story goes that the house was once owned by a doctor, who had his operating room downstairs. The story goes a little girl named Sallie died there, during an emergency appendectomy.

While in Atchison, people can also visit the haunted 1889 McInteer Villa and take a cemetery tour and learn about people who founded the town.

Glore Psychiatric Museum: Originally opening in 1874, St. Joseph’s State Lunatic Asylum No. 2 chronicles the history of the state hospital and mental health treatments at the time.

The museum also features artwork, embroidery and personal items from the patients who suffered from mental illness as well as replicas of 17th, 18th and 19th century instruments.

Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Children under 6 enter for free.