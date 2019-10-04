Leavenworth County man admits to using brother’s ID to steal over $100,000

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth County man has pleaded no contest to charges that he used his brother’s identity to steal over $100,000.

Christopher Haugland, 38, made the plea Friday in Leavenworth District Court.

According to court documents, Haugland went to the Exchange Bank in Easton on April 23 and used his brother’s ID to withdraw a total of $101,000 from his brother’s account without his knowledge.

Haugland then used cashier’s checks to purchase a car from Aristocrat Motors in Johnson County.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson called the crime an “unfortunate abuse of family.”

Haugland is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 6.