Marshall police still looking for man in 2 shootings, identify victim killed and 3 others hurt

MARSHALL, Mo.  — Authorities are looking for a man they want to speak with after one person was killed and three others were wounded in two related shootings on Thursday in central Missouri.

Police identified a possible suspect in the deadly shooting as 41-year-old Terrell Palmer. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds, and investigators are still looking for him.

On Friday, Marshall police identified the victim who was killed as 52-year-old Calvin Bosley. Investigators say 66-year-old John Winfrey, 47-year-old Jackie White and 36-year old Lakesha Morrow were all wounded. The first shooting happened just after 11 a.m. at a house on South Olson Avenue. The second shooting happened at about 12:15 p.m. at a house on West Vest Street.

Two of the victims were flown from the first scene to University Hospital in Columbia and the third was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The victim from West Vest Street walked to a hospital.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the shootings is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at (660) 886-7411, or email: info@marshallpolice.com.

