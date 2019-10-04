Mother ran in front of gunfire to protect her children from being shot, court docs say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City teen is behind bars after allegedly shooting another teen at a Hyde Park gas station.

Michael D. Candler-Ward, 17, is charged as an adult in Jackson County court with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court records, on the evening of June 9, Candler- Ward fired several shots at the 7/11 gas station in the 3100 block of Gillham Plaza.

The victim said he was outside waiting by his mother’s rental car with his brother and sister while she shopped inside. That’s when Candler-Ward allegedly came out of the store and began firing at him unprovoked.

During the shooting, the children’s mother ran outside of the gas station and positioned herself between the shooter and her kids to try and prevent them from being shot.

The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to the hospital. He said he recognized Candler-Ward by his social media name of “Quan-Bone.”

Candler-Ward is currently in the Jackson County jail on $75,000 bond.