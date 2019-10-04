New exhibit highlights Harry S Truman’s time as Commander in Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Truman Library in Independence is still closed, but in the meantime there's a new way to get a fresh perspective on the only president to hail from the Show-Me State.

Harry S Truman : Kansas City's Commander In Chief is currently on exhibit at The Box Gallery inside the Commerce Bank building in downtown Kansas City.

There's interactive exhibits on Truman's greatest accomplishments, including desegregating the U.S. military.There's also a selfie station, where you can pose with Truman and one of his many famous quotes.

“This exhibit will remind you of two things: Harry Truman is Missouri’s president. The only president we have. And he lived right here in Kansas City and Independence. And he is listed as one of the top five or six, by historians, as one of the greatest presidents” said Cassie Pikarsky with the Truman Library Institute.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It runs weekdays through Oct. 25.