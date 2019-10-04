Zip Trip: Paola, Kansas is home to history and fun with shopping, wineries and good food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAOLA, Kan. -- When you're in Louisburg take a hop, skip and a jump down the road to the town of Paola, Kansas-- quaint little town where the mayor, Artie Stuteville, describes the residents as giving.

"If you need something done there is always someone willing to step up and help," Mayor Stuteville said.

There is something to do around every corner for a day trip or even an overnight stay.

"It's a small town full of character and charm. We have wineries, bed and breakfasts, antique stores. Lots of history and things to have people come in a visit for a day or an entire weekend," said Michelle Keiser with the Paola Chamber of Commerce.

There a little history to be learned as well at the Miami County Historical Museum located near the square. And the old historical Jefferson Hotel now houses new condos and the Cafe Latte restaurant.

Not to worry though, there are still the old favorites like Beethoven's #9 Authentic German Restaurant and Emery's Steakhouse which has been around as long as folks can remember.

If shopping is how you plan on spending some of your time, well look no further. Mayor Stuteville happens to love the Emporium.

"If it's something unusual you are looking for, you want the Emporium, it's the place to go!" he said.

This town of just over 5,500 residents will make everyone who comes to visit feel welcome.