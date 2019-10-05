Not-so-typical seniors crowned homecoming king and queen

ST. LOUIS, Mich. — Reliving the glory days in their golden years, a Mid-Michigan senior care home crowned two of its residents homecoming king and queen.

Students and the community of St. Louis gave the pair the royal treatment, according to a report from WNEM.

Gary Neff and Mary Holsworth may not look like your typical homecoming king and queen, but that’s not stopping them from enjoying it.

“They came in and said, ‘Mother you’re the queen.’ I said, ‘Of what?’ They said, ‘of the homecoming!’ I said, ‘oh good,’” Mary said.

Their fellow residents at Schnepps Senior Care voted them in as royalty, complete with a crowning ceremony from St. Louis students.

After getting dolled up they got to ride down the streets of St. Louis flashing their bling.

Gary was asked how it felt to wear the crown.

“I look pretty good in it, don’t I?” he said.

And they graced the crowds with a royal wave.