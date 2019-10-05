× Police: Pennsylvania groom charged with sexually assaulting wife’s bridesmaid before wedding

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A groom is facing sexual assault charges after investigators say he forced himself on his wife-to-be’s bridesmaid.

Police said it happened while the wedding party and friends were celebrating before the nuptials at a resort near Stroudsburg.

Three pictures, confirmed by a neighbor, show Daniel Carney and his now-wife as a happy couple.

Now investigators in Monroe County say it was the events leading up to their wedding that led to sexual assault charges for allegedly forcing himself on his wife`s bridesmaid.

Court papers show the victim told police the assault happened at the Shawnee Inn in Smithfield Township Aug. 30 as the wedding party and friends were celebrating the couple`s upcoming wedding.

According to the court papers, the group spent the day drinking alcohol and she became very drunk. At the inn, she blacked out and woke to find herself in the men’s locker room with Carney fondling her and her bikini bottom removed.

Police said the assault stopped when the bride came into the locker room, which led to a physical fight between the bride and groom.

Police said a review of surveillance video from the inn shows Carney pulling the woman into the locker room; she appeared to be “extremely unsteady on her feet.”

Court papers show the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office gave investigators permission to listen in on a call between Carney and the victim. Investigators said during that call Carney repeatedly told her he was sorry, specifically saying it was his fault several times.

Police said Carney admitted to investigators that he took advantage of the woman.

A friend of Carney’s said the couple did get married.

WNEP tried to talk with the Carneys at their home, but no one answered the door.