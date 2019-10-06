1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Truman Road and Askew Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near Truman Road and Askew Avenue.

Police say the driver of a grey Ford Explorer was heading east on Truman, traveling above the speed limit, when they drove into one of the concrete pillars for the elevated railroad tracks.

The driver, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.