KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A spokesperson for Kansas City, Kansas police confirm to FOX4 News a total of nine people were shot, four of them killed in a shooting at a bar at 10th and Central.

The shooting happened around 1:30 am Sunday morning.

Police say a gunman walked into the bar and began firing.

This is a developing story. FOX4 is gathering more information as it becomes available.