Driver of cement truck killed after striking train in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The driver of a cement truck was killed after crashing into a train in Kansas City, Kansas.

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. Saturday near 72nd and Kaw Drive.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of the cement truck was westbound on Kaw Drive or K-32, when he turned south onto a private drive and struck the front of a westbound train.

The driver of the cement truck was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 43-year-old Gustavo Hernandez, of KCK.

No other injuries were reported.