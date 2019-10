KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has the eastbound lanes of I-70 shutdown near Arrowhead Stadium.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday. Eastbound I-70 at I-435 has been closed while police investigate.

At least one person has died, according to police.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.