‘It’s not going to be the same at all’: Friends and family of victims in KCK deadly shooting in shock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Friends and family of the victims of a deadly mass shooting in Kansas City, Kansas are in shock. They never imagined a night out would end with open fire in their neighborhood bar.

Toni Maciel and Shay Celendon never imagined a place they consider a home would become the scene for a mass shooting.

"Tequila KC is just a bar, but we are family here. You destroyed everything."

Celendon was there that night, but said she left when the alleged shooter threw a glass in the bartender's face.

"When I seen him come in with that confrontation I said it's time for me to go home. I had a bad vibe. I guess just from growing up in the area and knowing the streets a little bit, it saved me from being one of these victims here."

Police said there are nine victims. Four people were killed.

Friends and family say three of those victims are Francisco Garcia-Anaya, Alfredo Calderon, and Everado Meza. Known to his friends as "ever."

"None of the people he came in here and shot had anything to do with him, and there's fathers here, there's wives here, there's uncles and everyone here grieving, and these men didn't deserve it," Celendon said.

Maciel says Francisco was a kind man and engaged to her friend. She says they were deeply in love and trying to have a baby.

"He was going to baptize my niece. She's just five months old. Him and Jessica were so in love. They were going to get married, and planning a future. He was great. A great man. He didn't deserve this," Maciel said.

The women say "Ever" was a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan, a laid back guy and everyone's friend. Alfredo was funny, and a loving father. All three of them spent their time sitting at Tequila KC watching football and basketball with their friends.

"When this happened it broke us. It's not going to be the same anymore, not seeing their faces," Maciel said.

Maciel and Celendon say a place they always felt safe may never feel that way again.

"I don't feel safe. I feel like he's a danger to society. He's a menace, and he needs to be caught," Maciel said. We're hurting here as a family at Tequila KC because now it's not going to be the same at all."