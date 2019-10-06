Kansas City police looking for 26-year-old woman with mental illness
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in locating a missing a 26-year-old woman.
Police said Breana Jackson was last seen leaving her home near E. 8th Street and Gladstone Ave. in an unknown direction after she sat a fire in her bedroom. Her family was able to put it out.
She is described to be wearing a purple jacket and black pants. She stands 5’6″ and weighs 120 pounds.
Police say she has a diminished mental capacity of a 13-14 year-old and her family is concerned for her wellbeing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136.