× Kansas City police looking for 26-year-old woman with mental illness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in locating a missing a 26-year-old woman.

Police said Breana Jackson was last seen leaving her home near E. 8th Street and Gladstone Ave. in an unknown direction after she sat a fire in her bedroom. Her family was able to put it out.

She is described to be wearing a purple jacket and black pants. She stands 5’6″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Police say she has a diminished mental capacity of a 13-14 year-old and her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136.