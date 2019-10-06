Kansas City police looking for 26-year-old woman with mental illness

Posted 4:14 pm, October 6, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in locating a missing a 26-year-old woman.

Police said Breana Jackson was last seen leaving her home near E. 8th Street and Gladstone Ave. in an unknown direction after she sat a fire in her bedroom. Her family was able to put it out.

She is described to be wearing a purple jacket and black pants. She stands 5’6″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Police say she has a diminished mental capacity of a 13-14 year-old and her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.