Kansas governor, Democratic presidential candidates and other leaders respond to deadly KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, multiple 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and other leaders have responded after a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting was reported just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Tequila KC Bar near 10th and Central.

Four people were killed in the shooting and five suffered non-life threatening injuries. According to police an argument inside the bar lead to the shooting incident.

Police said the suspects, who were armed with handguns, fled the scene.

Kelly tweeted Sunday, “My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends after a mass shooting early this morning in a Kansas City, Kan., bar tragically left four people dead and five more wounded. We are closely monitoring the situation with the help of local law enforcement.”

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden tweeted saying, “Jill and I are devastated to hear about last night’s shooting in Kansas City. No one should ever have to fear that they, or their loved ones, may not return home due to senseless violence. We must come together as a country to put an end to these tragedies once and for all.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) tweeted “praying for the victims and their families following last night’s senseless act of violence in Kansas City.”

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) tweeted “Franki and I are saddened by the senseless shooting that took place in Kansas City early this morning. Our prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement who continue to investigate this shooting.”

Representative Sharice Davids tweeted “my heart breaks for everyone impacted by the senseless shooting that took place in Kansas City early this morning. Our office will continue to monitor the situation and we thank the law enforcement and first responders who are investigating this tragedy.”

Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris tweeted Sunday saying “Americans continue to be shot and killed, while Mitch McConnell refuses to bring a gun safety vote to the floor.”

Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke tweeted “not again. I visited Kansas City in August—and everyone I met was warm, generous, and welcoming. My heart is with all who are impacted by this tragedy. Together, communities like ours, which have been victims of gun violence, will lead the way in ending this epidemic.”

Police tell FOX4 all the victims are Hispanic men. One was in his late 50’s, another in his mid 30’s, and two in their 20’s. Of the victims that were hospitalized, two have since been released.

Investigators say this was not a random shooting, and that it began as a situation earlier in the evening. They’re also reviewing surveillance video from the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).