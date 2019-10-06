KU students respond to Snoop Dogg’s controversial performance after school apologizes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- After what could be considered an adult performance by Snoop Dogg at The University of Kansas on Friday night, school administration and students are remembering the night with differing perspectives.

The famous rap star performed at KU's traditional "Late Night at the Phog" event, meant to kick off the basketball season.

Snoop Dogg was... well, he was Snoop Dogg. The artist had multiple poles with dancers on stage and used a money gun to make it rain dollar bills on the dancers and the athletes.

"It was epic," one KU student yelled in passing.

But the school was not so amused. Officials at the school apologized for the controversial performance in an official statement.

“We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show." Director of Athletics Jeff Long said in the statement. "We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”

Long also said in a tweet that he was unaware of what "acrobatic dancers" meant in the entertainment industry.

However, the KU students FOX4 spoke with said an apology was not needed.

"Rock Chalk, Snoop. We hope you come back," Sam Fredericksen, a KU student, said laughing. "We all know how Snoop gets down, so we expected it."

Students added that the KU Late Night event is for college students, not children.

"I thought it was super cool that we even had him here,"KU Student Geneis Garcia said. "You know who Snoop Dogg is. You know he's a rapper and comes from a background. Don't bring your kids to his events."

Snoop Dogg has not commented on the KU apology or the performance, but KU students say they would love for him to perform on campus again.