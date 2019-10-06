× Officials identify off-duty Wyandotte County deputy killed following domestic dispute

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officials have now identified the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputy that was killed off-duty following a domestic dispute.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday near North 76th and Longwood Ave.

Investigators say the victim, identified as 58-year-old Chris Arnold, was killed in a domestic dispute in his home.

A suspect has been taken into custody but has not been identified at this time.

Last summer, two Wyandotte County deputies were killed in the line of duty while transferring an inmate.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, Arnold would have turned 59-years-old Monday.