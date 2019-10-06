Police asking for help identifying and locating suspects in deadly KCK mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have released surveillance photos of the two possible suspects related to an early morning shooting Sunday that killed four people and injured five others.

KCK police responded to the shooting just before 1:30 a.m. at the Tequila KC Bar near 10th and Central. Police found four people dead inside the business and five outside with injuries all due to gunshots. The five injured are reported to be in stable condition.

KCKPD is requesting help in identifying and locating the two suspects seen in the pictures above.

Preliminary investigation reveals that an earlier dispute occurred inside the bar which lead to the shooting. The suspects were armed with handguns and fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).