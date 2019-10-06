4 killed, 5 injured in mass shooting at KCK bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A shooting at a bar in downtown Kansas City, Kan., killed four people and injured five more early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 Sunday morning at the Tequila KC Bar. Police say a gunman walked into the bar and began firing, subsequent updates indicate they're looking for at least two suspects.

Investigators say all of the victims are Hispanic males. One was in his late 50's, another in his mid 30's, and two in their 20's. Of the victims that were hospitalized, two have since been released.

Investigators say this was not a random shooting, and that it began as a situation earlier in the evening. They're also reviewing surveillance video from the scene.

They released these photos of the two suspects Sunday afternoon and are asking for help identifying and locating them.

Get mobile alerts and stay with FOX4 for the latest updates on this story: Download the FOX4 News iPhone app | Download the FOX4 Android app