Talks with GM ‘have taken a turn for the worse,’ union says

Talks between the United Auto Workers union and General Motors “have taken a turn for the worse,” according the union’s chief negotiator, suggesting that no immediate end is in sight for the auto industry’s longest strike in decades.

The setback in talks followed several days of reported progress between the two sides. They hope to reach a new four-year deal. Terry Dittes, the vice president of the United Auto Workers union negotiating team, sent a letter to members midday Sunday saying that the union found the company’s latest contract proposal to be totally unacceptable to the union.

“They reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change,” said Dittes’ letter. He said the union negotiators “could not be more disappointed” in GM’s position.

With nearly 50,000 GM employees on strike, this is the largest work stoppage at any US business since the last time autoworkers struck GM in 2007. But that strike was over in less than three days. This strike is now in its 21st day.

“We continue to negotiate in good faith with very good proposals that benefit employees today and builds a stronger future for all of us,” GM said in a statement. “We are committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution.”

Despite the setback, the two sides are continuing to talk Sunday according to the UAW.