Vigil held to remember the victims in KCK mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Dozens of people gathered to remember the four people killed in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

A difficult scene -- emotional reaction as friends and relatives mourn Everado Meza, Francisco Garcia-Anaya, Alfredo Calderon and a fourth victim, who police haven't identified yet.

Celeste Trevino was at the bar early Sunday morning when the gunmen started to spray the place with bullets.

She said she would've been shot if Meza didn't push her out the way. Trevino like many other people, having a hard time processing what took place.

"I don't ever want to come back here. I don't even want to think about this. It's hard for me to even be here because every time I close my eyes, I see it and I think about it. All I can see is their faces," Trevino said.

Police said there are two suspects in this case. They have not been arrested or identified at this time.

A peace walk will be held Monday at 7 p.m. Community members will walk from 13th St. to 10th St.