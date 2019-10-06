Wyandotte County captain killed in domestic shooting was big supporter of mental health and learning from mistakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Kansas police continue to investigate the shooting death of Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Captain Chris Arnold.

A person believed to be a relative was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, in what police are calling a domestic situation. FOX4 is not naming that individual, since he has not been formally charged.

The 56-year-old was on the command staff of the Wyandotte County Detention Center. In two different stints with the sheriff’s office he worked there more than 25 years combined, most recently from 2007 until the time of his death, two days shy of his 57th birthday.

He was the direct Supervisor of Jeremy Walker, the Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police’s Lodge 40.

Walker said Arnold was a big proponent of understanding inmate’s mental health issues and the best ways to work with them. He believed in letting employees learn from their mistakes, but always tried to make sure those mistakes didn’t involve treating inmates without respect.

“That stopped so many problems before they happen because he took the time to listen and in our line of work a lot of people tend to forget these are people these are humans they are in a bad spot they are still human beings,” Walker said.

Outside of work Arnold is described as really loving two things, his motorcycle and his son, who he sometimes scheduled work around to see his performances in a local band.

The incident was reported to police just before 8 p.m. Saturday near North 76th and Webster Ave.

It’s a home where neighbors say they’d never seen any signs of trouble.

“I felt safer in my neighborhood having him here. I mean why wouldn’t you?" neighbor Tina Gearhart said.

Neighbor Terri Davis reflected on yet another deputy being killed, however in this case, while off-duty.

"You come home, you think you are in your safe place, so you just don’t know," she said.

Last summer, Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer were shot and killed by an inmate during a transport from court back to jail.