20 people indicted in Kansas City area drug trafficking scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twenty defendants are now facing federal charges for their alleged roles in a Kansas City area drug trafficking scheme.

The defendants are accused of a conspiracy to distribute at least a kilogram of heroin, as well as cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, codeine and marijuana from Jan. 2011 to Oct. 2019.

In a large-scale drug bust involving at least 200 federal agents and local law enforcement, officers allegedly discovered 23 guns, 350 grams of heroin, cocaine, marijuana, $75,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, and drug packaging equipment.

According to court documents, officers also found a stolen Jeep, filled with bullet holes that had allegedly been used by conspirators in a shoot out on Sept. 9 in the area of 35th and Woodland.

Inside the Jeep, officers allegedly found live ammo and shell casings.

Charged in the case are Ladele D. Smith, Roy O. Franklin Jr., David J. Duncan IV, Terrance R. Garner, Joshua D. Marchbanks, Cory Tremaine Brown, Carleeon D. Lockett, Gary Othniel Toombs, Errick Eugene Martin Jr., Kenneth Dewayne Scott, Cordell D. Edwards, Victor Gonzalez, Michael E. Sims, Cordarrel Lamonte Scott, Marco Rashon Maddox, and Herman Graham Bell Jr., all of Kansas City, Mo.; Cornelius Phelps, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; Sirrico L. Franklin, of Raytown, Mo.; Lencorya Tiko Montrel Grady,of Springfield, Mo.; and Martin Christopher Garner, of St. Louis, Mo.